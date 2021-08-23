CSU sends out 2021 Employee Housing Needs Assessment

Dear Colorado State University employees,

This past spring Colorado State University launched Employee Housing Programs as a response to the increasing concerns employees face in accessing quality, affordable housing. As part of an effort to identify core housing needs of employees, Employee Housing Programs is administering a housing needs survey and we are asking for your support and assistance.

Previous university surveys inquired about basic needs, including general inquiries into housing. Recommendations were implemented to bring housing counseling, financial assistance referrals and housing resources to employees through the CSU Housing Navigator and a robust website. In addition, several educational courses on housing and financial literacy are now regularly available to employees.

This new CSU Employee Housing Needs Assessment, however, is focused exclusively on housing – needs and possible solution pathways.

With the creation of Employee Housing Programs, we are now moving beyond connecting employees with community and university resources and referrals, to engaging in the increased supply of below market rate rental housing and providing exclusive access to these units by CSU employees – as well as a suite of additional housing-related programs. We are hopeful that other opportunities for additional housing units may be available in the future and knowledge of current needs and preference is crucial to future collaborations. Employee Housing Programs and the Housing Task Force seeks to learn from the housing needs survey data to explore, design, and support additional programs that address CSU employee housing barriers and make the greatest impact.

Please complete the survey using the link included in this email. The survey is comprehensive and lengthy, and we ask for your patience in completing the survey. We have asked many questions to understand what employees are currently experiencing with their housing, what employees future housing goals are and what programs they are most likely to participate in, if available.

Survey link:

http://colostate.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4NhYB81U9a7a23A?Q_DL=I2qc4gyCQCoRYjp_4NhYB81U9a7a23A_MLRP_03ASMAGVaFQVz0O&Q_CHL=email

THIS SURVEY IS ANONYMOUS. Your personal information including your name, CSU ID, the IP address or your computer, and other information is not collected or tied to your survey responses in any way. Your responses will be kept confidential and no individual responses will be shared – responses will be grouped together for the university’s use to better understand comprehensive needs.

Thank you for helping us understand your housing needs and preferences. Employee Housing Programs can be reached at HR_EmployeeHousingPrograms@colostate.edu.