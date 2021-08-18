CSU sees spike in student/employee aid gifts during 3rd-highest fundraising year

Even as the pandemic was taking a severe financial toll on people around the world, Colorado State University had one of its strongest years ever for fundraising — and donors were especially interested in contributing to programs for people in need, such as Ram Aid and Rams Against Hunger.

In fact, despite the many prominent scientific research efforts that were under way at CSU during the 2020-21 fiscal year to combat COVID-19, members of CSU’s fundraising team say donors commonly preferred to give money to aid programs.

“We launched several campaigns to support research, and while those were successful, what we found was that people were calling us to ask how they could support students, faculty and staff,” said Whitney Dwyer, managing director of annual giving and membership. “People especially wanted to give back to students.”

“They were emailing and calling us, saying, ‘I don’t need my stimulus check, where should I put it?’” added Brittany Habben, assistant director of development for Student Affairs. “For them to be so selfless, in not accepting that stimulus check for their own needs but giving it to the students — where there was the highest need — was really cool to see.”

‘Very scary time’

Rams Against Hunger was one of the primary beneficiaries of the giving, and it was needed even more during the pandemic as a safety net for those experiencing food insecurity.

Adriana McClintock, an account coordinator for University Marketing and Communications, went through a difficult period prior to starting at CSU as a temporary, nine-month employee in December 2019. She battled cancer in 2016-17, and her husband passed away unexpectedly in 2018.

“It was just a very scary time in general because the loss was a shock, it was sudden,” she said. “It was a really rough period of trying to get back on my feet in all ways, my body recovering from the surgeries and the chemo, and the loss of my husband. I was just trying to come back to life.”

McClintock turned to Rams Against Hunger for help.

“It was really a saving grace,” she said. “I had to be very humble in this time of recognizing that I needed help, and it was OK that I needed help. It took me a little bit for me to accept that I was one of those people who needed help.”

McClintock, who was a first-generation college student, said she used Rams Against Hunger off and on until the pandemic prompted stay-at-home orders in Spring 2020.

“We didn’t use it a whole lot, but it was nice to know it was a resource,” she said. “There are times when you are stretched, when you are concerned about making sure you’re making your rent and all of your bills. I can really see this being such a great way to not have shame in going in and picking up things that are basic necessities.”

The totals

During the fiscal year, 2,375 donors gave a total of $271,595 to Rams Against Hunger, and 377 people gave $253,240 to Ram Aid, which is a program that provides emergency funds to students for needs that go beyond food. In Spring 2020, that program was the beneficiary of a $1 million anonymous gift.