CSU sees another record-breaking year in research spending

Story by Jeff Dodge and Gary Polakovic

Colorado State University achieved another record-breaking year in sponsored projects expenditures, topping last year’s record by nearly $10 million as it invested in research areas such as climate solutions, public health and agriculture.

In the past fiscal year, CSU’s sponsored projects expenditures totaled $456.9 million. That’s up about $10 million from the previous record of $447.2 million, which had eclipsed the year before (2019-20) by 10%.

Of this past year’s expenditures, 75%, or $341.4 million, was funded from U.S. government agencies. The rest comes from state and local government, non-profit groups, industry and other universities.

“Our research training, discovery and innovation enterprise continues to expand its reach based on our collaborative spirit and passion to make a difference in our region and in our world. I am proud of all the amazing researchers, scholars, students, faculty and expert staff that make CSU dreams possible,” said Alan Rudolph, CSU vice president for research.

“The breadth and scale of these research achievements speak directly to the creativity, curiosity, and skill of our faculty, staff and students,” said CSU Interim President Rick Miranda. “What’s particularly significant is the way CSU’s research is focused on solving the pressing challenges facing our state, the country, and the world.”