CSU has been monitoring students’ health closely since the first day they returned to campus for the Fall semester.

During the week before classes began, the university offered testing to every student moving into on-campus housing as well as to every professor and graduate teaching assistant who would be exposed to at least 50 students in a week. Out of the approximately 10,000 tests performed, only 11 came back positive. These students were isolated in quarantine spaces for 14 days.

“We felt like it would be very important to have a baseline on the people coming in,” said Pidcoke. “It’s been extremely beneficial in informing us from the beginning.”

As of Oct. 1, the university has conducted more than 20,105 tests of students (living on and off campus), faculty and staff on CSU’s main campus. Of those tests, 197 have been positive, for a 1% rate of positive tests.

The dashboard of positive results on CSU’s COVID-19 Information and Resources website also includes the results of tests of those affiliated with CSU but performed somewhere other than on campus – physicians’ offices, Larimer County testing sites, etc. The interactive website also offers a link to the daily symptom checker required for anyone coming to campus and detailed information about all aspects of the university’s response to the pandemic.