CSU scientists play key role in first-ever global report on soil biodiversity

On Dec. 5, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations releases a first-of-its-kind report, “State of Knowledge of Soil Biodiversity: Status, challenges and potentialities,” a collaborative effort by more than 300 scientists around the world. This project was led by several organizations, including the Global Soil Biodiversity Initiative, whose leadership team is based at Colorado State University.

University Distinguished Professor Diana Wall, scientific chair of the Global Soil Biodiversity Initiative, and Monica Farfan, executive director, talked with SOURCE about the new report and what it means for soil ecology and research.

Wall is also the director of the School of Global Environmental Sustainability at CSU. Farfan studies mite communities and holds a doctoral degree from the University of Illinois-Chicago.