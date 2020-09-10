CSU Salazar Center to host virtual symposium on urban conservation, equity and climate resilience

Colorado State University’s Salazar Center for North American Conservation is hosting its second International Symposium on Conservation Impact on Sept. 16-17.

This year’s (virtual) symposium will highlight best-in-class examples in North American cities, where leaders have used green space and natural solutions to address climate resilience and support racial equity. Featured speakers include U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico; Mustafa Santiago Ali, vice president of environmental justice, climate and community revitalization at the National Wildlife Federation; and a broad range of conservation researchers and those who support philanthropy from across North America.

On Sept. 16, the Center will host the Connectivity Challenge Prize Finalist Pitch Event, in which five finalists will compete for the first Conservation Impact Prize. The prize, announced at the Center’s 2019 symposium, will award $100,000 to the winning team for proposals related to driving innovation in landscape connectivity. Later that day, the Rural Workshop (sold out) will convene participants for an in-depth exploration of the challenges and opportunities that are unique to conservation work in rural areas.

The full-day Symposium on Conservation Impact will take place on Sept. 17 and bring together a range of stakeholders from the United States, Canada and Mexico to explore the importance of urban green spaces and connectivity across the continent. Policymakers, practitioners and researchers will explore how green spaces and other solutions support human health, climate resilience and connectivity in urban environments.

The symposium will directly highlight efforts to grow and empower a broader, more diverse, inclusive, and equitable set of stakeholders for this work, as well as offer attendees the unique chance to learn from and collaborate with conservation leaders from across North America in the face of today’s unprecedented environmental and public health challenges.