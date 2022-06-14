Play ball: All CSU friends invited to July 31 Rams at the Rockies

Many Colorado State University Rams have been to the Monfort Quad, but on July 31, they can celebrate at what you could call the Monfort Diamond — better known as Coors Field.

That’s when CSU-clad students, staff, faculty, alumni and friends are all invited to the 2022 Rams at the Rockies event. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Sunday, July 31. The Rockies host the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the entire CSU Ram family is invited to attend. An RSVP is required.

“We love celebrating the green and gold in Denver, and during the summer, there’s no better place to do that than Rams at the Rockies,” said Kristi Bohlender, CSU Alumni Association executive director. “Having so many CSU alumni within the Rockies organization makes this tradition extra special.”

Ticket prices from $30 to $70 are available and all include the chance to engage with the CSU cheerleaders and CAM the Ram, as well as receive a limited-edition CSU Rams-themed Rockies baseball cap.

Charles and Richard Monfort are the principal owners of Colorado’s Major League Baseball team. Both are sons of the late Kenneth Monfort, who attended CSU, became a member of the State Board of Agriculture and was a major CSU donor. The Monfort Quadrangle is named for Kenneth Monfort.

But it’s the action on another stretch of green grass — Coors Field — that will be featured as CSU fans visit the baseball diamond in Denver. Actually, there are a lot of Rams in the Rockies organization and a growing partnership between the organizations.

CSU and the Rockies partnered on the new Colorado Rockies Sport Management Institute at Colorado State University, an expansion of the CSU’s sport management program. This partnership will allow students to learn from pros within the Rockies organization and get real-world experience.