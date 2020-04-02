CSU researchers rapidly developing treatments, drugs and vaccines for COVID-19

Decades of experience fighting deadly viruses has researchers at Colorado State University uniquely positioned to lead in the fight against COVID-19. Colorado’s leaders in Congress are working to build on the nation’s ability to fully use CSU and other Colorado research institutions to slow the pandemic and save lives.

CSU researchers have more than 25 projects and more than 100 investigators and staff engaged in the worldwide battle against the virus. The university’s efforts to rapidly provide treatment for and protection from the coronavirus, include studying convalescent plasma, repurposing of already approved antivirals and other U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs, and creation of vaccine candidates.

“It’s amazing how prepared we were for this with our assets – both physical and intellectual – and how fast we’ve moved in providing the state, the nation and the world a range of potential solutions and medical countermeasures to the virus that are near-term and far-term,” said Alan Rudolph, CSU’s vice president for research.

The university’s efforts in to create a vaccine against this novel coronavirus were recognized by U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colorado) in comments made on the House floor March 27. He urged Congress to provide support for Colorado’s research universities in the battle to slow the pandemic: “Will we step up… for the scientists at CSU and at NIH and everywhere in between working to develop a vaccine to the COVID-19 pandemic?”

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colorado) also visited CSU’s Research Innovation Center in early March to learn more about the university’s vaccine development efforts and expertise.