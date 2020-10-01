CSU researchers lauded by American Geophysical Union

Three scientists from Colorado State University were recognized Sept. 30 by the American Geophysical Union, the world’s largest Earth and space science society.

In its announcement, which recognized 85 scientists, the American Geophysical Union (AGU) said the discoveries and solutions made by these researchers are “remarkable.”

“The awards from the American Geophysical Union for our Colorado State University scientists are a recognition of the important contributions of Elizabeth, Nathan and Kelly’s work as recognized by their peers,” said Mary Pedersen, provost and executive vice president. “Their work also reflects CSU’s research commitment to increasing understanding of the Earth, its atmosphere and space, and what that means for current and future generations. These awards certainly are an honor for them, but also for the entire university.“

“Each of you made tremendous personal sacrifices and selflessly dedicated yourselves to advancing the Earth and space sciences,” read the announcement. The AGU applauded scientists for outstanding accomplishments, despite the recent challenges faced by the global community.

The awards are selected following a nomination process, which varies depending upon the award.