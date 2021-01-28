CSU recognized nationally as top workplace for commuters

A free bus pass for every employee. Eleven routes connecting Fort Collins to the on-campus transit center. Over 16,000 bike parking spaces with miles of lanes and trails. Thanks to these transportation perks and more, Colorado State University has been named one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Commuters.

CSU’s commitment to offering employees commuter benefits like a free bus pass, telecommuting options and an emergency ride home program all work to alleviate barriers for employees getting to and from work. Students also receive transportation benefits, including a Transfort pass on their RamCard and the Around the Horn on-campus shuttle. All members of the CSU community enjoy its Bicycle Friendly University designation, thanks to miles of bike trails, lanes and bicycle parking spaces.

“CSU is a workplace that supports our employees and makes it easier for them to travel here,” said Aaron Fodge, director of alternative transportation at CSU Parking and Transportation Services. “We’re trying to recruit the best employees and students, and the cost and convenience of transportation options makes it an easy choice to come here.”

Criteria for the honor

CSU’s exceptional transportation options were all considered by the Best Workplaces for Commuters, a national authority on recognizing workplaces that provide extraordinary commuter benefits to employees. The group considers a variety of benefits and statistics, and awards organizations that “recognize and embrace the beneficial outcomes commuter benefits have on their employees and the positive impact to the environment,” according to Julie Bond, program manager for Best Workplaces for Commuters.

This is the second time CSU has received the designation.

“We put out one of the best small transportation systems in the country, and students and employees have embraced it,” Fodge said. “Yes, the university is doing a lot to support commuters, but it takes the commuters to try these different offerings. The university continues to meet their needs of better transit options, and it’s a win-win.”