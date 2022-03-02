CSU recognized as top producer of Fulbright U.S. Scholars

Colorado State University is one of the nation’s top producers of Fulbright U.S. Scholars —professionals, artists and scholars who usually hold faculty appointments — according to a recent report published in The Chronicle of Higher Education.
The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs annually announces the top-producing institutions for the Fulbright Program — the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program — in The Chronicle.
Top producers of Fulbright U.S. Scholars (Doctoral Institutions)
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign: 12
Michigan State University: 11
Colorado State University: 8
Pennsylvania State University: 8
Purdue University: 8
University of Maryland: 8
This year, eight scholars from CSU were awarded Fulbright awards for 2021-22, more than from any other university in the state. CSU was tied for third most among doctoral institutions, with eight awards offered.
“We are thrilled — but not surprised — to have our exceptional faculty members named Fulbright Scholars,” said President Joyce McConnell. “We have such extraordinarily talented scholars, artists and researchers in every department and College here at CSU and they exemplify the excellence that the Fulbright program seeks to support. This program is also one that recognizes and offers opportunities across the full diversity of disciplines, which is wonderful, and I’m excited to see that diversity reflected in our own award winners, who work on everything from film studies to sleep health to sustainable economic development.”
Ethan Rosenzweig, deputy assistant secretary of state for academic programs in the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, said in a news announcement that institutions such as CSU reflect the geographic and institutional diversity of higher education in the U.S.
“We thank the leadership of these institutions for supporting their faculty and administrators who pursue Fulbright awards,” Rosenzweig said. “In return, these institutions benefit from new, global perspectives and new international collaborations, which can positively impact local and global communities. Fulbright U.S. Scholars expand the scope and reach of their research, expand networks, and further development of sectors which work to address local and global challenges.”
The Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program is supported at CSU through the Office of International Programs.
“We are proud to be among the top producers for the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program,” said Kathleen Fairfax, Vice Provost for International Affairs. “We’ve been on this list for many years and it’s always a pleasure to see the efforts of these scholars be recognized. It just continues to show that CSU is dedicated to fostering and supporting internationalization for its students and faculty.”
Sarah Olson, manager of international partnerships and faculty global engagement with OIP, is the campus liaison for the Fulbright U.S. Scholar program at CSU. The Office of International Programs supports international student recruitment, international student and scholar services, education abroad, academic and community English language learning, internationalization of the campus, curriculum, and more.
To learn more about the services provided by the office of International Programs, visit international.colostate.edu.
Fulbright Program
The Fulbright Program was established over 75 years ago to increase mutual understanding between the people of the U.S. and the people of other countries. Fulbright is the world’s largest and most diverse international educational exchange program. The primary source of funding for the Fulbright Program is an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
Since its inception in 1946, over 400,000 people from all backgrounds — recent university graduates, teachers, scientists and researchers, artists, and more — have participated in the Fulbright Program and returned to their home countries with an expanded worldview, a deep appreciation for their host country and its people, and a new network of colleagues and friends.
Fulbright alumni work to make a positive impact on their communities, sectors, and the world and have included 40 heads of state or government, 61 Nobel Laureates, 89 Pulitzer Prize winners, 76 MacArthur Fellows, and countless leaders and changemakers who carry forward the Fulbright mission of enhancing mutual understanding. For more information about the Fulbright Program, visit eca.state.gov/fulbright.