CSU recognized as top producer of Fulbright U.S. Scholars

The Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program is supported at CSU through the Office of International Programs.

“We are proud to be among the top producers for the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program,” said Kathleen Fairfax, Vice Provost for International Affairs. “We’ve been on this list for many years and it’s always a pleasure to see the efforts of these scholars be recognized. It just continues to show that CSU is dedicated to fostering and supporting internationalization for its students and faculty.”

Sarah Olson, manager of international partnerships and faculty global engagement with OIP, is the campus liaison for the Fulbright U.S. Scholar program at CSU. The Office of International Programs supports international student recruitment, international student and scholar services, education abroad, academic and community English language learning, internationalization of the campus, curriculum, and more.

To learn more about the services provided by the office of International Programs, visit international.colostate.edu.