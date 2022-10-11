CSU receives $12 million for sustainable agriculture research

CSU is the recipient of more than $12 million for sustainable agriculture research under a new $2.8 billion federal program, the USDA recently announced.

The awards identify 70 projects under the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities. Projects are funded between $5 million and $100 million each. CSU is a participant in nine projects, many led by other institutions, harnessing innovation and market forces to achieve impacts quickly. In addition, farm-scale greenhouse gas measuring tools, called COMET and developed by CSU scientists, could be used on dozens of projects.

The investments focus on greenhouse gas reductions and commodity production for programs supporting farmers, ranchers and forest landowners and managers. For CSU, a top sustainability campus in the United States and a leading land-grant university, the funds are an opportunity to expand the reach of research across Colorado and beyond.

‘Interdisciplinary perspective’

“This is about accelerating our response and innovation around the climate crisis and bringing in partners across the agriculture sector to address a big global challenge,” said Meghan Suter, assistant vice president at the CSU Office of the Vice President for Research. “The climate crisis is bigger than any one entity can grapple with, so we need interdisciplinary perspective and research participation from government and industry.”

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack spoke to officials in Denver on Sept. 19, extolling the new program as good for the planet and the state’s farms and ranches.

“There is strong and growing interest in the private sector and among consumers for food that is grown in a climate-friendly way,” Vilsack said in a press release. “Through today’s announcement of initial selections for the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, USDA is delivering on our promise to build and expand these market opportunities for American agriculture and be global leaders in climate-smart agricultural production. This effort will increase the competitive advantage of U.S. agriculture both domestically and internationally, build wealth that stays in rural communities and support a diverse range of producers and operation types.”

A list of all the funded projects can be found here.