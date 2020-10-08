CSU reaffirms no current or past large COVID-19 outbreaks

Responding to a news story that appeared in the Denver Post yesterday afternoon, Colorado State University reaffirmed on the university’s COVID-19 site that CSU does not currently have a new, single COVID-19 outbreak of 375 students, and has never had an outbreak of that size.

At this time, the university’s cumulative COVID-19 case number since May 2020 is 468. This reflects students who live on and off campus, as well as faculty and staff, and includes tests administered by CSU and from all other known sources reported, including county testing sites, private physicians and pharmacies. This also includes individuals who work or study at CSU but who are doing so remotely and have not been on any campus.

The inaccurate information reported appears to be the result of a change that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment made this week to the way cases are reported since the beginning of the pandemic. This change makes CSU cases appear differently than previously reported in the state system. The university and the Larimer County Public Health Department are working with the state to correct these numbers.

“Colorado State University has invested in a comprehensive strategy to address the spread of COVID-19 in our community, and the case numbers we transparently report on our dashboard clearly tell the story of our university’s commitment to mitigating the spread of the virus,” said President Joyce McConnell. “We have been and will continue to be committed to doing everything we can to keep our university and larger community healthy. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished so far, and I am immensely proud of our students, faculty and staff for their incredibly hard work.”