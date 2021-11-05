CSU ready to receive Best Teacher Awards nominations

Passionate. Inspirational. Mentorship. Trust.

Those are some words used by colleagues and students to describe past winners of the Colorado State University Best Teacher Awards.

Starting Nov. 4, nominations for the 2022 Best Teacher Awards are being accepted through Nov. 30. Anyone in the “Ramily” can nominate a teacher by using this form. The form asks for written examples of how the current CSU faculty/staff member’s influence in the classroom and beyond.

“The Best Teacher Awards program is designed to recognize faculty who have made a significant impact on their students,” according to the CSU Alumni webpage. “Past nominations have included reasons faculty have changed the lives of their nominators as well as stories about the importance of the preparation, support, guidance and academic challenge the Colorado State teacher has made.

“The awardees, their nominators, family, guests and the community are invited to the Best Teacher Awards program where the award recipients are honored.”

The Best Teacher awards banquet will be from 5:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, in the Lory Student Center Theatre. Interested parties can register here.

“A teacher is … someone who inspires; someone who motivates; someone who leaves a mark on a generation,” the CSU Alumni page says. “However you define ‘teacher,’ Colorado State University has some of the best, and on March 30, we celebrate them!”