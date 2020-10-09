CSU partners with Lyft to provide students alternative transportation

Colorado State University’s Off-Campus Life has partnered with Lyft to temporarily offer a more flexible, cost-effective, and sustainable transportation method for the campus community.

The pandemic has presented challenges for campus members who depend on transportation services. With this new partnership, students will have access to a ride program beyond previous hours of operation.

“I’m thrilled about this new partnership,” said Lindsay Mason, director of Off-Campus Life. “This new RamRide x Lyft program allows us to expand our hours of service, our areas of service, and support our students all over the U.S. during this pandemic.”

The RamRide x Lyft program allows students to have access to discounted rides for potential transportation home from school or work, or to their local grocery market for example. Thanks to this innovative agreement between CSU and Lyft, CSU students will have an easier time getting around the U.S.

“The entire Lyft team is excited to offer Colorado State University reliable, affordable and convenient transportation solutions that enable seamless travel across campus, throughout Fort Collins, and beyond,” said Amit Ginsburg, the Lyft market operations manager for Colorado. “We look forward to making things a little easier for the CSU community.”

Students should visit ramride.colostate.edu for more details about accessing discounted rides through Lyft and email Jose Hernandez Albarado, jose.hernandez_albarado@colostate.edu, with any questions.