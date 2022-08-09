CSU participating in an emergency simulation training Aug. 11

Colorado State University will be participating in an emergency simulation training from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, that will simulate a real emergency in University Housing.

This training will be held on the north side of main campus and simulate realistic responses to fires, including two separate building evacuations – Parmelee Hall and Durward Hall.

Participants include CSU staff from CSUPD, Safety and Risk Services, Housing & Dining Services, along with Northern Colorado first responders — Poudre Fire Authority.

Because the training is a realistic simulation, those in the area may see activity that appears to be a real emergency, including:

Smoke machines will be used to simulate the circumstances of a structure fire.

Actors will simulate several different responses to the emergency such as physical injury, emotional duress, noncompliance, etc.

First responders and other CSU staff will react as if they were responding to a real emergency. This will include the presence of emergency vehicles, as well as interaction with other participants and spectators.

The area of the training will be marked with signs.

If you are on or near the north side of main campus during this time, please do not be alarmed as this is a controlled emergency simulation. Consider avoiding the area from 12:30-4:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11.