Parking lot north of CGMP on Foothills Campus closed Nov. 9-10

A portion of Pitkin Street — north of the Visual Arts Building from the northwest corner of Canvas Stadium to Newton’s Plaza — will be closed Oct. 31 from approximately from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is to set a crane on the roof of the Visual Arts Building.

See the map for the specific area. For more information, contact Barry Willier of Facilities Management at (970) 567-6709.