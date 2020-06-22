CSU parking and road closures June/July 2020

Street, Sidewalk, and Parking Lot Outage near UCA at Pitkin June 19 to July 17
There are street, sidewalk, and parking lot outages near the University Center for the Arts at Pitkin between Mathews and Peterson streets. Parking Lot 625 will be closed June 19 to July 17.
Pitkin Street and the sidewalk on the south side of Pitkin near the UCA will be closed June 26 to July 17. This is to install a new sanitary sewer utility line. See the map for the specific area.
For more information, contact Brad Johnson at (970) 568-6596 or Kurt Davis at (970) 566-1791.
University Avenue closed between Mason Street and Libbie Coy Way June 23-29
This portion of University Avenue will be closed to drivers to replace a water line and to perform road repairs and improvements.
The sidewalks on both sides of University Avenue between Libbie Coy Way and Amy Van Dyken Way will be closed during this time. Bikes and pedestrians should deter to the south through Monfort Quad or to the north near the Administration Building.
See map for this specific area. For more information, contact Facilities Management Project Coordinator Jen Marley at (970) 568-6327.
Eastbound portion of Gilette Drive closed July 6-13
An eastbound portion of Gilette Drive near the Veterinary Teaching Hospital will be closed July 6-13. This is to remove and replace a drain pan. See the map for the specific area.
For more information, contact Clay Tucker at (970) 217-0618 or Jason Weitzel at (970) 556-4926.