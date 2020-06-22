CSU parking and road closures June/July 2020

Street, Sidewalk, and Parking Lot Outage near UCA at Pitkin June 19 to July 17

There are street, sidewalk, and parking lot outages near the University Center for the Arts at Pitkin between Mathews and Peterson streets. Parking Lot 625 will be closed June 19 to July 17.

Pitkin Street and the sidewalk on the south side of Pitkin near the UCA will be closed June 26 to July 17. This is to install a new sanitary sewer utility line. See the map for the specific area.

For more information, contact Brad Johnson at (970) 568-6596 or Kurt Davis at (970) 566-1791.