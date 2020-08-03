CSU parking and road closures August 2020

Amy Van Dyken Way and University Avenue closed Aug. 10-11

This closure will extend from Amy Van Dyken, University Ave, and Service Road North of the Mason Street-University Avenue intersection.

Parking Lots 349 and 350 will remain open and will be accessible during this time off Libbie Coy Way. This closure is for waterline replacements and road repairs.

For more information, contact Facilities Management Project Manager Jen Marley at (970) 568-6327. View the map for the specific areas.