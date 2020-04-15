CSU parking and road closures April 2020

There are several parking and road closures impacting the Colorado State University campus in April.
Ingersoll Parking Lot 215, west of Ingersoll Hall, will be closed April 21-24 to repave the lot.
Pitkin Street, east of Shields and past the entry of Ingersoll Parking Lot 215, will be closed on April 22 to repave the road.
For more information on both of these projects, contact Facilities Project Manager Tony Flores at (970) 491-7110.
Additionally, Rembrandt Drive, located between Laurel Street and Old Main Drive, will be closed April 17 to Aug. 23 to allow for the exterior revitalization of the Industrial Sciences Lab.
For more information, contact Facilities Project Manager Zackary Kulbeck at (970) 556-1787.