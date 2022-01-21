CSU opening new food pantry to fight food insecurity

Colorado State University is opening a new food pantry to help support students, faculty and staff experiencing food insecurity.

The new Rams Against Hunger Pantry, located in the General Services Building on South Mason Street, is hosting a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m. Registration is required at col.st/z2QwZ to attend the event. The festivities will include remarks from President Joyce McConnell, Vice President of Student Affairs Blanche Hughes and CEO of the Food Bank for Larimer County Amy Pezzani.

The new pantry will offer a “client-choice shopping experience,” similar to a grocery store, according to Michael Buttram, who serves as the basic needs program manager for CSU’s Student Leadership, Involvement, and Community Engagement (SLiCE) office. In the past, pantry clients received prepacked boxes due to COVID restrictions. The RAH Pantry then converted to a client choice model in a temporary space in the Lory Student Center but with limited selection based on the space available.

“We will now have what feels more like a true grocery shopping experience,” Buttram said. “We anticipate having a selection of frozen foods, fresh produce, milk, eggs and dry and shelf-stable products. People should be able to find foods that are nutritionally adequate and culturally relevant to their needs.”

Buttram added that the new pantry also will serve as a one-stop shop for basic needs services, where people can get information about Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits as well as the Rams Against Hunger Meal Swipe Program. The new location also will have limited free parking available.

According to Hughes, the need for a food pantry became very clear as the pandemic started.

“Rams Against Hunger, the Lory Student Center, and Food Bank for Larimer County did a wonderful job establishing a temporary pantry virtually overnight in Spring 2020, and now, through the support and advocacy of so many students, employees and generous donors, we have a permanent location to support our campus community,” she said.