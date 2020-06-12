With so many of us still working remotely, now is a great time for Colorado State University faculty and staff to take advantage of the Employee Study Privilege to earn up to 9 college credits per year online. (Find out if you are eligible here.)

By using the Employee Study Privilege to take courses through CSU Online, you can take a single course for free without applying to a program. This allows you to grow your knowledge without committing to a full degree. If you enjoy the course, you may be able to apply it toward a certificate or degree if you decide to keep going.

As of June 2020, CSU Online offers 11 online bachelor’s degrees, 30+ online master’s programs, 35+ online graduate certificates, and hundreds of online courses, with new options added every year.

Available areas of study include:

• Agricultural business

• Engineering

• Computer science

• Education

• Health and human sciences

If you choose to complete a degree from CSU Online, you will earn the same degree, have access to the same resources, and be taught by the same expert faculty as on-campus students. The only real difference between CSU’s online courses and on-campus courses is the setting.

“Being an online student has so many advantages, especially at CSU,” said Kristin Durrance, a graduate of the Industrial-Organizational Psychology Master’s program. “The instructors really understand that most of their students are working professionals. I was able to work full-time, 40 or 50 hours a week, and still come home and complete the courses.”

Learn more about CSU’s online courses, certificates, and programs by visiting the CSU Online website.