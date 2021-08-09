CSU Online expands program eligibility: Transfer credits no longer required for most undergrad programs

Bachelor’s degree programs offered online through Colorado State University have historically required students to transfer previous college credits for admission consideration. As of Aug. 1, transfer credits will no longer be asked of potential students seeking their bachelor’s degree through CSU Online for most programs.

“Removing this requirement allows us to provide a much more comprehensive educational experience to our online, undergraduate students,” said Chris LaBelle, executive director of the CSU Extended Campus. “We’re thrilled to welcome more learners to our community of online Rams.”

There are currently 14 undergraduate degrees offered through CSU Online, 12 of which are included in this admissions update. Undergraduate programs previously lacked online versions of many fundamental, general education courses required for a bachelor’s degree. In collaboration with campus departments and Admissions, these essential courses have been migrated to an online format.

“It was imperative that we add the necessary course offerings to better serve our students from start to finish of their degree journey,” LaBelle said. “Our online students receive the same coursework and faculty instruction as our in-person learners. So by expanding our course catalog, we can further support our undergraduate students in obtaining the quality, accredited degree they’re seeking no matter their location.”

Transfer credits will still be needed for students seeking the Business Administration with an Accounting concentration and the Fire and Emergency Services Administration — FESA — degrees.

Full admissions requirements, application deadlines, and CSU Online’s undergraduate, graduate, doctorate, and certificate programs can be viewed at online.colostate.edu.