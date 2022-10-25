CSU One Health Institute to host researchers, dean of WCNR to celebrate One Health Day Nov. 3

One Health Day, formally recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and annually celebrated on Nov. 3, provides an opportunity for experts and the community to come together in education, celebration and awareness of the One Health approach.

The World Health Organization defines “One Health” as an integrated, unifying approach that aims to sustainably balance and optimize the health of humans, animals, and the environment. This approach recognizes that the health of humans, domestic and wild animals, plants, and the wider environment are closely linked and interdependent.

A One Health approach, working to mobilize multiple sectors through communication, collaboration, and capacity building, allows us to more effectively face the most complex global challenges such as vector-borne diseases, climate change and the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic.

In recognition of the impactful One Health research being conducted at Colorado State University, the One Health Institute invites researchers, students, and the local community to celebrate One Health Day on Nov. 3 in the Canvas Stadium Club. This year’s celebration will include six flash talks from One Health researchers and a keynote presentation from the dean of the Warner College of Natural Resources, A. Alonso Aguirre. The flash talks and keynote presentation will be followed by a networking reception, and all are welcome.

If you are interested in attending, please register here.

Click here to view the full event program. For questions, contact teya.kvasnicka@colostate.edu.