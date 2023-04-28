CSU offers guidance for sound office/teleworking ergonomics

Are you tired of having a sore back, tight shoulders and tension headaches, and feeling fatigued by the end of the work day?

Habits formed in our daily activities like staring at the computer, cradling the phone, slouching in a chair or even just carrying groceries can create painful body conditions. These conditions can be helped or prevented by incorporating good ergonomic techniques into daily routines and work sites.

The duration people spend working on a computer continues to increase, and although awareness of ergonomics is improving, people continue to be exposed to ergonomic hazards and the risk for injury. Without proper consideration of ergonomics, the likelihood of pain and discomfort will remain, along with an increased risk of musculoskeletal disorders. Not only is the proper workstation layout and design crucial, so too is the awareness of people using the workstation, equipment and tools.

Learn how to set up your office or teleworking office with online classes and reduce the strain and pain on your body.

Office: https://wsnet2.colostate.edu/cwis86/WTrainReg/OnlineClass/Ergonomics/Workstation/train.aspx

Teleworking: https://wsnet2.colostate.edu/cwis86/WTrainReg/OnlineClass/Ergonomics/WorkFromHome/train.aspx

The Office of Risk Management and Insurance also offers ergonomic evaluations. This involves an ergonomic specialist visiting your office to evaluate your workstation, work environment, posture, equipment and tools used. The unit also offers this service virtually for those who are working from a home office or teleworking away from CSU’s campuses. To learn more and schedule an evaluation, view the following links:

Office Ergonomic Evaluation: https://wsnet2.colostate.edu/cwis86/WErgo/Eval/Evaluation.aspx

Remote/Teleworking Evaluations: https://rmi.colostate.edu/ergonomics/officecomputer-ergonomics/virtual-remote-office-ergonomic-evaluation/