CSU offers employees opportunities to learn while working remotely during the pandemic

I saw the email from the Office of International Programs and the CSU Todos Santos Center in early January: “Online Spanish Course 2021 Modules.”

¡Bueno! This could be a nice treat, I thought, after 10 months of working from home with another lonely semester ahead. Plus, it could help me in my job. We have a number of Spanish-speaking faculty and students in the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering, and I’m trying to be more inclusive and uphold the University’s Principles of Community.

The email said, “… suitable for beginners with some previous knowledge.”

Honestly, I had lots of self-doubt. Could I revisit Spanish after leaving it behind in college more than 30 years ago? My maiden name is Narvaes. Wouldn’t I honor my Mexican/Spanish heritage by being more language proficient?

I signed up for the first available class, which met twice a week for the month of February with a limit of 12 students, all employees of CSU. That didn’t seem too scary. How hard could it be?!

In the movie Moneyball, Oakland A’s General Manager Billy Bean (played by Brad Pitt) and the coach offer a washed-up catcher a new job at first base, a position the player doesn’t know how to play.

“It’s not that hard, Scott,” Pitt’s character says to the catcher, and then says to the coach, “Tell him, Washington.”

Coach Washington: “It’s incredibly hard.”

Hard indeed.