Media tip sheet: CSU and the National Western Stock Show

Note to Reporters: The following is a collection of Colorado State University events, experts, and resources related to the National Western Stock Show. The Stock Show runs Jan. 11-26 at the National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver.

CSU System names its campus National Western Center: Spur

The Colorado State University System has unveiled “Spur” as its new brand for the university system’s presence at the National Western Center in Denver. The CSU System is building a campus within the 250-acre National Western Center campus. Spur, CSU System’s campus, is scheduled to break ground in the first quarter of 2020, and to be complete by late 2022. The CSU System realized the forthcoming destination needed a brand that not only represented the three CSU System campuses – CSU in Fort Collins, CSU Global, and CSU-Pueblo – but also, encompassed the history of the area, the numerous partners on the National Western Center project, and the vision for what will take place inside the CSU System buildings. Read more at https://source.colostate.edu/csu-system-names-its-campus-at-national-western-center-spur/.

International Livestock Forum

Colorado State University Department of Animal Sciences and the National Western Stock Show have partnered together to host the 6th annual International Livestock Forum on Jan. 11. The 2020 International Livestock Forum will bring together industry leaders, government professionals, and members of academia to discuss domestic and international livestock and food production. Fellows of the 2020 ILF will experience unique tours of some of Colorado’s top agricultural enterprises, behind-the-scenes access to the National Western Stock Show, and a full day of networking and interaction with an impressive lineup of keynote speakers and industry panelists. This is a premier opportunity to engage in the future of international livestock and food production.

Together We Grow expanding with new center

Together We Grow (TWG), a consortium of some of the world’s largest agribusiness interests focused on building a skilled, diverse, and inclusive agricultural workforce, has announced plans to expand the organization’s reach by establishing an educational and research center at Colorado State University. TWG’s Center for an Enhanced Workforce in Agriculture will be headquartered at the CSU System Campus at the redeveloped National Western Center in Denver. The Center will be led by newly named executive director Kristin Kirkpatrick, a leader in promoting food literacy education in schools nationwide, and will focus on building a more diversified pipeline of talent for the agricultural industry. Read more at https://source.colostate.edu/together-we-grow-expanding-with-new-center-executive-director-at-colorado-state-university/

Stock Show Ag Adventure program

CSU’s Ag Adventure is a student-led agriculture education exhibit at the Stock Show staffed primarily by CSU student volunteers every day from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Student volunteers lead guided tours through the interactive exhibit to teach children about where their food comes from. Educational and fun workshops within the new Cam’s Classroom will be held daily (weekdays at 9:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and weekends at noon). The workshops will be hosted by students and commodity group representatives involved in the agriculture industry. In addition to guided tours and Cam’s Classroom, this year Ag Adventure is launching the Ag Adventure Guide and Junior Ag Ambassador Program. In collaboration with CSU’s College of Agricultural Sciences, National Western Stock Show and the many commodity groups that are active within Ag Adventure, an interactive adventure guide has been created for children to complete during their day at Stock Show. Participants who complete their guide then have the opportunity to receive a Junior Ag Ambassador certificate and badge.

CSU Extension/4-H Agents offer agricultural education tours

Colorado State University Extension/4-H Agents in Adams, Jefferson, Broomfield, Denver, Arapahoe, Douglas, Boulder and Weld counties partner with the National Western Stock Show to provide thousands of school-aged children from the Denver metro the opportunity to learn more about agriculture. During school hours on weekdays, students are able to see livestock pens, barns, commercial and commodity exhibits and CSU’s Ag Adventures through self-guided tours. 4-H agents are on hand to answer questions about the attractions, and about 4-H opportunities in specific counties.

Veterinary students get up close and personal with livestock at NWSS

Dr. Tim Holt, a large animal veterinarian and professor at CSU, has been visiting the National Western Stock Show since he was six years old, when his dad used to take him to the grounds in Denver. Dr. Holt now takes veterinary students to NWSS every year. The students tour the Stock Show grounds, collect urine samples for drug tests and serve as backups to veterinarians if an emergency occurs.

4-H Day at the Stock Show, Friday, Jan. 17

Friday, Jan. 17 has been designated as 4-H Day at the NWSS. Each year on 4-H Day the 15-member State 4-H Officer team attends the Stock Show and Rodeo. From 9 a.m. until the afternoon rodeo performance, State Officers and State 4-H staff are available at the CSU booth on the 3rd floor of the Hall of Education to answer questions about 4-H and hand out free giveaways, including clover tattoos.

CSU Day at the Stock Show Saturday, Jan. 18



CSU Day at the National Western Stock Show is Saturday, Jan. 18. Colorado State University has a long and storied connection to the National Western Stock Show – beginning with 600 students arriving with their livestock at the first Stock Show in 1906. CSU plays such an important role at the NWSS and has such a long association with the event that it has its own special day. CSU Day 2020 is set for Saturday, Jan. 18, and features several Ram-related activities. CSU President Joyce McConnell will be joined by several members of the CSU System Board of Governors on a stagecoach ride around the arena to kick off the day’s rodeo at 11 a.m.

Water in the West

Neil Grigg, civil engineering professor and renowned water resources engineering consultant, can discuss Colorado’s water history, drought management, government water resources planning, Western water management issues, water system infrastructure engineering, flood control and urban water systems management. Grigg published a book, “Colorado’s Water: Science and Management, History and Politics,” which presents long-range views about Colorado’s water issues, including drought. He has authored or co-authored about 200 publications and several books about water resources engineering and infrastructure.

Colorado water and agriculture

Experts from Colorado State University’s Colorado Water Center are available to discuss Colorado water and agriculture, environment and natural resource topics related to water. Colorado Water Center experts can discuss Colorado’s water history, drought management, Western water management issues, groundwater quality, water treatment and other water issues.

Stock Show weather

CSU Colorado Climate Center experts are available to discuss “Stock Show Weather” and any aspect of Colorado’s weather and climate. Water supplies, drought trends, snow accumulations, winds, temperature extremes and seasonal weather patterns are all fair topics. Colorado Climate Center experts also can talk about the statewide volunteer network, called the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) that has greatly improved precipitation monitoring. CoCoRaHS helps provide detailed storm analysis, drought, water supply and other water decision-making information to municipalities, homeowners, industries, utility providers, resource managers, and educators.

New CSU water, animal health, food and agriculture buildings to open in 2022

CSU Water Building

The new CSU Water Building will be located at Spur at the National Western Center and is expected to open in 2022. The CSU Water Building will be a global leader in water education, research, innovation, and policy, bringing together many disciplines and sectors in pursuit of solutions to Western and global challenges at the intersection of food, water, and health. The CSU Water Building will be unique in the world — advancing state-of-the-art practices in water, providing a place for water-oriented conversations and conferences, highlighting linkages between water and urban and rural food systems and energy, connecting water users with problem-solvers, showcasing water sustainability, and fostering collaboration across sectors. For more information visit https://nwc.colostate.edu/csu-water-building/.

CSU Animal Health Complex

The new CSU Animal Health Complex will be located at Spur at the National Western Center and is expected to open in 2022. It will be a global leader in understanding, improving and sharing the value of improved animal health and the human-animal bond. The CSU Animal Health Complex will bring together university experts, veterinarians, service providers, and nonprofit organizations to create a collaborative space focused on animal health, human health, equine sports medicine and assisted therapy, and subsidized companion animal veterinary care to qualified families. Students from kindergarten to college-level will be able to engage in the space in different ways – observing medical procedures, engaging in hands-on learning commensurate to their grade level, and discovering career options in animal and human health.

CSU Center for Food and Agriculture

The new CSU Center for Food and Agriculture will be located at Spur at the National Western Center and is expected to open in 2022. It will provide experiential learning opportunities and impactful research in food systems. The CSU Center for Food and Agriculture will further the mission of global impact at the National Western Center by providing K-12 education, interactive learning opportunities for families, and flexible conference and exhibit space. The facility will tie together research, outreach, and education in an inspiring location, anchoring CSU in the heart of the National Western Center. As part of its land-grant mission of outreach, education, and service, CSU has an Extension office serving every county in Colorado. The CSU Center for Food and Agriculture will serve as an additional space for Denver Urban Extension to respond to community educational need and offer a variety of resources, ranging from gardening classes to energy audits.