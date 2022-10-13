Photos: CSU celebrates nearly doubling number of solar installations on campus

Given that its home has nearly 300 days of sunshine a year, it’s no surprise that the future of solar is bright at Colorado State University – and it’s now even brighter.

CSU has added 20 new solar arrays to sites across its campuses in Fort Collins and is now home to 41 such installations. This brings the University even closer to its goal of 100% renewable electricity by 2030.

The project is powered by an agreement with locally-based and Certified B Corporations Solaris Energy and Namaste Solar. Standard Solar is the project’s long-term owner and operator.