Move-In 2022:
Campus Voices
published Aug. 16, 2022
Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photography
A welcome message
“Move-In Week brings thousands of first-year students (and their stuff) to campus over the course of a few short days. By the end of this week, they’ll all have moved into their halls, have joined in the Ram Welcome Convocation, and be looking ahead to the start of classes.”
— Interim President Rick Miranda
Embrace this time of year
“I’ve experienced the start of the fall semester here at CSU more than 30 times, and each time it feels exhilarating. And each time, I take the opportunity to visit a few of my favorite old and new places, and it gives me an enormous sense of gratitude for this institution.”
— Interim Provost Janice Nerger
A brighter future for agriculture and for our planet
“CSU students are returning to campus with fresh energy and enthusiasm – welcome home! We are inspired by you. The horizon calls, and your journey is just beginning. In the year to come, we will co-create knowledge, challenge one another to learn and ripen learning with wisdom.”
— James Pritchett, dean, College of Agricultural Sciences
Teaching tomorrow’s business leaders to make an impact
“As first-year students settle in with their micro-fridges and extra-long twin linens, returning students reconnect with classmates across campus and online, it’s thrilling to see our new and returning students, staff and faculty, in person again.”
— Beth Walker, dean, College of Business
Looking toward a new academic year with optimism, excitement and hope
“The air is ripe with expectation and hope, and the feeling that possibilities are endless. We look forward to new ideas, connections, experiences, and relationships, and we come prepared and energized to work together to co-create new knowledge, ideas, and discoveries.”
— Lise Youngblade, dean, College of Health and Human Sciences
Democratic initiatives, Clark renovation on horizon for College of Liberal Arts
“For the past few months, we have taken significant steps in our strategic planning process which includes great things in learning, scholarship, and engagement.”
— Benjamin C. Withers, dean, College of Liberal Arts
New academic year will be exciting time for College of Natural Sciences
“This semester, I’m looking forward to launching the College’s new strategic plan – which we will be announcing next week. This thoughtful and intentional plan was built over the last academic year with significant work and input from many groups throughout our community.”
— Simon Tavener, interim dean, College of Natural Sciences
CVMBS dean offers advice to students, community to kick off academic year
“As we transition from a period dominated by COVID-19 precautions to some kind of ‘new normal,’ we can rely on the unchanging rhythms of the day, connect with nature, and focus on the many fantastic, dedicated people that make up the college and campus community.”
— Sue VandeWoude, dean, College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
New Warner dean highlights interdisciplinary approaches to address environmental challenges
“I’m filled with enthusiasm as I begin my position as dean of the Warner College of Natural Resources. I’m returning to my alma mater after spending my career working in wildlife conservation, ecology and health, at the interface of environmental science and policy.”
— A. Alonso Aguirre, interim dean, Warner College of Natural Resources
Student success, research among priorities at Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering
“New students, we’re especially excited to meet you. We hope you will enjoy your time on campus as you make new friends and learn how a career in engineering equips you to have a positive impact on our world. Please introduce yourselves to faculty and staff – they are here to help you be successful!”
— David McLean, dean, Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering