CSU Mountain Campus update: research, facilities and classes resume

July 1 marked the reopening of the Colorado State University Mountain Campus after being closed since October 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mountain Campus facilities, research and academic classes are set to return to regular operation in the fall.

In the weeks since the reopening, the campus – typically open each year from mid-May to mid-October – has seen its full-time staff return as well as faculty, students and visitors. Construction on a new wastewater plant and the Donald and Esther Harbison Experiential Learning Center have continued since April 2021.

“We haven’t worked at the Mountain Campus from a total operations perspective in 20 months,” said Seth Webb, Mountain Campus director. “It’s a pretty significant moment for us to be up here welcoming faculty, staff, students and alumni back.”

In the midst of the closure, the Cameron Peak Fire passed through the campus on Oct. 9-10, 2020, burning nearly 620 acres, one-third of the campus grounds. The flames avoided campus structures, thanks to successful efforts to mitigate the fire.

“Reflecting back on everything that was done last year to protect the Mountain Campus, had things gone differently, we might not have been able to open this season, so there’s an extra level of appreciation and gratitude,” Webb said.

With the reopening, the 74 campus structures spared from the flames, including the ropes course, conference center and homestead, are now fully operational, a feat made possible by “phenomenal” students and staff, said Mari Strombom, executive director of Housing & Dining Services.

“There’s a lot of work that needed to be done from the campus sitting unused for a year, so that’s been our focus first,” Strombom said. “We’re really grateful that we don’t have to figure out how to rebuild.”

Strombom said she sees this moment as “an opportunity to continue looking at how to make changes and improve things. There is excitement in the air.”