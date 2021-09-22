CSU marks 10th straight year of being honored as Tree Campus Higher Education Institution

Timing of award

The reason the award is for 2020 is that the process to submit an application for Tree Campus Higher Education generally occurs after the year is complete. CSU will be submitting an application in early 2022 for the 2021 honor.

Haberecht said CSU’s Larimer County campuses include 10,000 trees and that an Oval Preservation Fund is available to those who want to donate to the iconic tree-lined landmark.

“I think it’s special for the University in that it embodies a lot of the land-grant heritage and mission: offering engaging outdoor learning and landscape resources for the campus as well as the community in general,” said David Hansen, a landscape architect at CSU who designed a notable tree walk on campus that matches the spirit of the Arbor Day Foundation award. “It really speaks to the academic mission of the University as well. It really kind of backs that up and bolsters it.”

Julia Innes of facilities management said CSU also has been named a Level 3 arboretum by Arbnet.

“This accreditation speaks to the commitment of CSU to the thoughtful management of our urban forest,” Innes said. “The same commitment was evident in the 1880s when trees were first planted on our campus.”

Haberecht recalled the Chinese proverb that says, “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.”

Some trees, like the 117-foot tall Rock Elm fifth from the corner of College and Laurel, were planted in the second batch in 1892. That’s nearly six times longer than the proverb’s 20-year advice.

Haberecht said plantings will continue: “There are generations of people that have seen the value in planting a tree and the legacy that it provides.”