CSU Marching Band illuminating Denver’s Parade of Lights on Dec. 3

Colorado State University’s marching band will be on hand to help brighten one of the region’s largest holiday traditions, the 9NEWS Parade of Lights.

The marching band, cheer squad and CAM the Ram will be strutting down the streets of Denver in this annual parade, which starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. CSU is a supporting sponsor of the event.

The free holiday spectacular features more than 40 units, including extravagantly illuminated floats, helium-filled character balloons, marching bands, traditional equestrian units and vibrant cultural displays.

CSU Marching Band parade preview in Fort Collins

For those who cannot make it to Denver to show their Ram pride, the CSU Marching Band is offering a free parade preview in Fort Collins on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 5:30 p.m.

The parade preview starts at the corner of Mathews and Lake streets and concludes at the University Center for the Arts’ front entrance on Remington Street. Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck will be in front of the UCA’s main entrance with warm drinks.

According to the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance, the CSU Marching Band is the only university marching band to participate in the Parade of Lights and has led the parade through the streets of downtown Denver for 14 years running.

For more information, visit music.colostate.edu/events/2022-parade-of-lights-preview.