CSU makes changes to Around the Horn schedule

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect people’s schedules as many CSU students and employees continue to learn and work primarily from home, leading to less activity on campus and an 85% drop in ridership for the on-campus Around the Horn bus route. As a result, Around the Horn is reducing services effective Jan. 25, to adjust to the decreased ridership demand and to protect Transfort drivers and the public from COVID-19.

Horn buses will move to a modified schedule, including going from 10-minute frequency to 20-minute frequency. A reduction in the number of buses transporting per hour will increase wait times, but also decreases face-to-face interactions and potential spread of COVID-19.

“To protect the drivers, we’re going to have fewer interactions with fewer buses,” said Aaron Fodge, director of alternative transportation at CSU Parking and Transportation Services. “This is a balance of running the buses and meeting the demand, but also not exposing the riders and drivers to COVID.”

The Horn schedule changes also include a decrease in the length of evening service by 1.5 hours, with the last Horn buses departing from the Moby stop at 6:14 p.m.and Veterinary Teaching Hospital at 6:15 p.m. every day from Monday through Saturday.