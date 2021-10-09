CSU Magazine getting a makeover for spring

Like so many other projects, Colorado State Magazine is hitting the reset button for a post-pandemic makeover.

There will be no Fall issue of the publication for alumni and friends of Colorado State University this year while the staff prepares a new look and a new editorial direction. The reinvention will incorporate both the lessons learned from keeping the Ram Family connected to a campus that operated largely remotely for more than a year and the results of a readership survey.

“I think this is the first time we’ve asked our readers how well we’re meeting their needs for information about CSU,” said Kate Jeracki, who was named executive editor in July. “We’d really like to know what we’re doing well, what we’re missing, and anything readers would like to see covered in our pages.”

The survey questions were developed with input from a variety of campus stakeholders and reviewed for validity by Gina Slejko, professor of marketing in the College of Business. A postcard announcing the online survey was mailed the week of Oct. 11 to recipients of the magazine. A follow-up email will be sent at the end of the month.

Once the responses are tabulated and analyzed, the results will guide content decisions for the Spring edition, scheduled to be released in March 2022.

“Senior Graphic Designer Ashley Everett and I have had many discussions of ways we can make the magazine more inviting to more readers, more accessible online, and more supportive of the great content being created in so many media formats all across campus,” Jeracki said. “Now we need to bring our readers into the conversation too.”