CSU-Lyft partnership expands to include Spin e-scooters and Thursday night ride discounts

Colorado State University is continuing its popular partnership with Lyft to provide flexible, cost-effective and sustainable transportation for students.

The RamRide x Lyft program allows students to have access to discounted rides for rides around Fort Collins (and nationally in some cases). For this year, Lyft and Spin e-scooters have integrated, so students can rent an e-scooter through the Lyft app.

Also new this year is the Thursday RamRide x Lyft program in which students will have access to at least 100 $12 Lyft ride codes (also called Lyft passes) on Thursday nights. Students can get the code on the RamRide app and then redeem the code in the Lyft app. The $12 code can be redeemed toward a Lyft ride or a Spin e-scooter (or e-bikes later this year).

The $12 codes can be redeemed for a ride anywhere in town from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. (these parameters match the time and physical boundaries for RamRide on Friday and Saturday nights). The Thursday night codes are being co-funded by ASCSU and Off-Campus Life.

“Off-Campus Life is excited to be working with ASCSU to support students’ safety on Thursday nights,” said Lindsay Mason, director of Off-Campus Life. “We know RamRide is a valued and highly utilized program on Friday and Saturday nights, and we’re thankful we have the opportunity to support students on another evening that is typically popular for students to be out late at night.”

Rob Long, ASCSU president, added that he is thrilled to collaborate with Mason and the Off-Campus-Life Thursday RamRide x Lyft program.

“This will be a huge step forward in ensuring Rams are getting home safely from the bars, while also giving them a few extra bucks to spend at Ram Band,” he said. “Off-Campus Life, Spin, and Lyft have been great partners to work with, and I cannot wait to see where this project goes.”