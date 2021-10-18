CSU launches new pronouns website, statement

According to CSU’s Pride Resource Center, transgender and nonbinary students face mental health issues at far greater rates than their peers. Maggie Hendrickson, assistant director of the Pride Resource Center, cited National College Health Assessment findings from 2017 and 2019.

“We know that one in two of our LGBTQIA+ students feel they do not belong at CSU, and one in four of our LGBTQIA+ students seriously considers suicide each year,” Hendrickson said. “This is alarming data for us to know about our campus community, and it takes the whole community to work together to support our queer and trans siblings.”

Hendrickson explained that respecting someone’s pronouns, true name and identities is shown to increase young trans and nonbinary people’s sense of belonging. According to the Trevor Project’s National Survey on LGBTQ+ Youth Mental Health, respecting someone’s pronouns and name corresponds with lowering suicide attempts by 50%.

“Often times, the focus for encouraging shifts in language is on how we may be limiting folx’s ability to share, learn and express themselves,” Hendrickson said. “Queerness has always been about honoring opening, expansiveness and creation – and the Pronoun Statement aligns with that. We’re creating more opportunity for self-determination and inclusion. It is an invitation to open up and seek consent of others through our language.”