CSU lasers likely to be key to fusion power future

The quest for abundant, carbon-free energy will likely get a big boost by Colorado State University, home to advanced laser technology and a key partner in a national research consortium to advance nuclear fusion energy.

A scientific breakthrough announced this week by the Department of Energy was met with excitement at CSU. Although commercial use of fusion energy is decades away, the goal seems closer than ever now, and the Advanced Beam Laboratory at CSU’s Foothills Research Campus is poised to play an important role.

CSU is one of 10 institutions with high-intensity laser facilities called LaserNetUS. It’s a consortium of researchers, including the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, where the fusion energy breakthrough occurred. In August, about 160 of the world’s top scientists and engineers who use the most powerful lasers convened at CSU for the LaserNetUS conference.