CSU issues guidance on voting, campus ballot boxes in advance of Nov. 8 election

Colorado State University recently released a guide on voting and on-campus locations where ballots can be cast on or before the Nov. 8 election.

A print version of the guide ran as an insert in the Aug. 20 edition of the Rocky Mountain Collegian. A digital version is available as a pdf file online.

Below are some excerpts from the guide.

Voter registration

People can register easily online with the last four digits of their Social Security Number or their Colorado ID. Visit GoVoteColorado.gov to register to vote or update voter registration information. The ability to register with the last four digits of the SSN is a new opportunity that eligible students and employees are encouraged to use to conveniently register via phone or laptop.