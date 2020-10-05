CSU In Photos:
September 2020
published Oct. 5, 2020
As the first full month of classes started at Colorado State University, the university community was welcomed with a first in 130 years — snow. Things warmed up with socially distant classes outside and in the classroom as well as a surprise appearance on Jeopardy! Take a look back at the month of September at CSU.
Morgan Library, Sept. 8, 2020
President Joyce McConnell and Doug Cloud, a Lego artist who created a replica of Old Main – and who also happens to be an associate professor in CSU’s Department of English – met up in the foyer of Morgan Library where the model now is on public display for a presentation. read more
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Colorado State University, Sept. 8, 2020
The first snowfall of the academic year happened early this year — with a little over 2 inches of snow, the earliest in 130 years.
Instagram post by CSU Social
Sherwood Forest, Sept. 10, 2020
Just a few days after the snow, classes were back outside, with Monique Rocca, associate professor of ecosystem science and sustainability in the Warner College of Natural Resources, teaching a freshman seminar to welcome new students to the major.
Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Colorado State University, Sept. 11, 2020
Never forget: The day marked 19 years since the Sept. 11 attacks. University community members shared their thoughts and memories online and on social media.
Instagram post by CSU Social
Mountain Campus and Horsetooth Reservoir, Sept. 11, 2020
Photographer Bill Cotton accompanied a crew from CSU to the Mountain Campus to assess the situation of the Cameron Peak Fire, which continues to burn and has consumed more than 100,000 acres. read more
Photos by William A. Cotton/CSU Photography
CSU Spur Campus in Denver, Sept. 18, 2020
A group of graduate student artists successfully completed their mural on a building that will adjoin the future CSU Spur campus as part of CRUSH Walls. read more
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Horsetooth Reservoir, Sept. 22, 2020
Two students enjoy the sunrise over Fort Collins on the first day of fall in a month that included warm summer temperatures as well as a taste of winter.
Instagram post by CSU Social
Military Science Building, Sept. 22, 2020
Lt. Col. Matthew Tillman, a 2004 graduate, is back at his alma mater, excited to shape the next generation of leaders as the professor of military science and the department head of Army ROTC at CSU. read more
Photos by by Joe Mendoza/CSU Photography
Culver City, California, Sept. 28, 2020
What is Colorado State University? CSU was featured on Jeopardy! — unfortunately, the contestant didn’t get the correct question for the answer.
Facebook post by CSU Social