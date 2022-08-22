CSU in Photos:
Ram Welcome 2022
photos by John Eisele and Joe A. Mendoza
published Aug. 22, 2022
New students arriving at Colorado State University were greeted by a host of exciting events as part of Ram Welcome. Between Convocation, the Ram Welcome Carnival and the class photo, the latest class quickly got acquainted with what it means to be a CSU Ram.
CSU Class Photo
For the past two decades, the C-S-U class photo has become almost as synonymous with Colorado State University as painting the “A” on the foothills overlooking Fort Collins. This year was no different as the first-year class gathered on the field at Canvas Stadium.
Convocation Ceremony
Convocation, the ceremony that begins a student’s academic journey at Colorado State University, returned to Moby Arena after being held at Canvas Stadium last year. It featured remarks from CSU administrative, academic and student leaders and cheering with the CSU Marching Band and Cheer team.
Ram Welcome Carnival
Games, snacks, carnival activities, and music were just a few of the attractions at this year’s Ram Welcome Carnival on the Intramural Fields. The return of the carnival punctuated an exciting weekend for CSU students.
Ram Welcome 2022 photos
