CSU In Photos:
October 2022
published Nov. 11, 2022
Homecoming and Family Weekend and C.A.N.S. Around the Oval were just a few of the traditions celebrated during October. CAM the Ram also got into the festive spirit for Halloween. Scroll below to see his costume in this month’s CSU in Photos.
Canvas Stadium, Oct. 11-13, 2022
Before there can be NASA satellite launches, there are planning meetings. Lots of planning meetings.
The first such all-hands meeting for the Colorado State University-led INCUS mission, awarded by NASA last year, took place on the Fort Collins campus. The event brought together scientists, engineers and students from CSU, NASA, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, NOAA, many other universities, industry partners and international collaborators who are all working together on the $177 million NASA Earth Venture mission. read more
Photos by CSU Photography
Translational Medicine Institute, Oct. 12, 2022
The One Health Institute and Center for Healthy Aging hosted the Human-Animal Translational Science Research Symposium, offering translational scientists across campus the opportunity to gather, share their findings and learn from one another. read more
Photo by Joe A. Mendoza/CSU Photography
Colorado State University, Oct. 13-15, 2022
CSU was full of excitement for Homecoming and Family Weekend, which featured a host of events, including a new kickoff celebration at Canvas Stadium and an expanded, interactive Festival on the Oval. read more
Photos by CSU Photography
The Oval, Oct. 19, 2022
It came down to the wire, but Colorado State University’s annual drive to collect nonperishable food and raise money for the Food Bank for Larimer County reached its $60,000 fundraising goal. The target was met on the final day of the monthlong C.A.N.S. Around The Oval food drive on Oct. 19, with CSU and Fort Collins community members contributing a total of $60,727. Organizers said that the funds will help supply approximately 120,000 meals through the Food Bank for Larimer County. read more
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Canvas Stadium, Oct. 19, 2022
Early warnings about potentially devastating storms save lives. This same principle applies to pandemics, and Dylan George and his team at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are working to apply some of the data science skills he honed at CSU to forecast the spread of diseases like meteorologists do the weather. He returned to Fort Collins for a public event sponsored by the Office of the Vice President for Research. read more
Photo by John Cline
Foothills Campus, Oct. 25, 2022
U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) toured the Methane Emissions Technology Evaluation Center. During his visit, the former geologist learned about LongPath Technologies, which uses Colorado’s own Nobel Prize-winning dual-frequency comb laser to monitor large areas of oil and gas infrastructure for methane leakage. read more
Photo by John Cline/Austin Hannon
Lory Student Center, Oct. 28, 2022
Michael Bennet and Joe O’Dea took part in a televised debate at Colorado State University for one of the state’s U.S. Senate seats.
Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Colorado State University, Oct. 31, 2022
CAM the Ram got into the Halloween spirit on the final day of October.
Instagram post by CSU Social