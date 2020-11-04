CSU In Photos:
October 2020
published Nov. 4, 2020
October 2020 at Colorado State University was full of excitement as well as all four seasons of weather. COVID-19 couldn’t stop Homecoming as CSU hosted a “Stay Homecoming,” with virtual activities. The month also featured the unveiling of a Black Lives Matter mural on campus. Take a look back at the month of October at CSU.
The “A,” Oct. 2, 2020
As part of “Stay Homecoming,” CSU lighted the “A” to mark the annual celebration and brighten the spirits of the university community.
Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photos
Visual Arts Building, Oct. 12, 2020
CSU kicked off a new educational initiative as the words “Black Lives Matter” were painted in yellow on the pavement north of the Visual Arts Building. The inaugural installation of the “Engaged Art Walk,” the BLM painting launched a series of events and projects integrating art, education and civic engagement. read more
Aerial shot by Joe Mendoza and Ron Bend/CSU Photography
The Lagoon, Oct. 13, 2020
The Lagoon was looking beautiFALL as students enjoyed the sunshine.
Instagram post by CSU Social
Student Recreation Center/CSU Mountain Campus, Oct. 17, 2020
Though miles from campus, the Cameron Peak Fire could be seen glowing over the foothills as firefighters continued to battle the largest wildfire in Colorado’s history throughout October. By the beginning of November, the fire was 85% contained. read more
Photos by CSU Photography
Moby Arena, Oct. 20, 2020
CSU President Joyce McConnell got her flu shot at a clinic for faculty and non-classified staff Moby Arena. The Larimer County Health Department is recommending that everyone who is able to get a flu shot; more on-campus clinics are scheduled in November.
Photos by William A. Cotton/CSU Photography
Behavioral Sciences Building, Oct. 21, 2020
The CSU chapter of Active Minds, a student-run mental health advocacy organization, brought its message that the university is “Here for You” to campus in a big way. The club posted the slogan in a mural made from 800 sticky notes in the window of the Behavioral Sciences Building. read more
Photos by William A. Cotton/CSU Photography
The “A,” Oct. 21, 2020
The “A” overlooking CSU got plenty of attention in October. After it was lighted for “Stay Homecoming,” it received a fresh coat of paint right before it was buried in snow.
Instagram post by CSU Social
The Oval, Oct. 26, 2020
Classes were canceled after more than a foot of snow blanketed Fort Collins. Be sure to check CSU’s “Guidelines for weather closures.” read more
Photos by William A. Cotton/CSU Photography
Lory Student Center, Oct. 30, 2020
A full moon rose over Colorado State University, kicking off the weekend of Halloween in which students and the university community were encouraged to keep gatherings small.
Instagram post by CSU Social