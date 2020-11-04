CSU In Photos:
October 2020

published Nov. 4, 2020

October 2020 at Colorado State University was full of excitement as well as all four seasons of weather. COVID-19 couldn’t stop Homecoming as CSU hosted a “Stay Homecoming,” with virtual activities. The month also featured the unveiling of a Black Lives Matter mural on campus. Take a look back at the month of October at CSU.

The “A,” Oct. 2, 2020

As part of “Stay Homecoming,” CSU lighted the “A” to mark the annual celebration and brighten the spirits of the university community.
Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photos

Visual Arts Building, Oct. 12, 2020

CSU kicked off a new educational initiative as the words “Black Lives Matter” were painted in yellow on the pavement north of the Visual Arts Building. The inaugural installation of the “Engaged Art Walk,” the BLM painting launched a series of events and projects integrating art, education and civic engagement. read more
Aerial shot by Joe Mendoza and Ron Bend/CSU Photography

The Lagoon is looking beautiFALL 💚💛

The Lagoon, Oct. 13, 2020

The Lagoon was looking beautiFALL as students enjoyed the sunshine.
Cameron Peak Fire from Campus

Student Recreation Center/CSU Mountain Campus, Oct. 17, 2020

Though miles from campus, the Cameron Peak Fire could be seen glowing over the foothills as firefighters continued to battle the largest wildfire in Colorado’s history throughout October. By the beginning of November, the fire was 85% contained.  read more
Photos by CSU Photography

Moby Arena, Oct. 20, 2020

CSU President Joyce McConnell got her flu shot at a clinic for faculty and non-classified staff Moby Arena. The Larimer County Health Department is recommending that everyone who is able to get a flu shot; more on-campus clinics are scheduled in November.
Photos by William A. Cotton/CSU Photography

Behavioral Sciences Building, Oct. 21, 2020

The CSU chapter of Active Minds, a student-run mental health advocacy organization, brought its message that the university is “Here for You” to campus in a big way. The club posted the slogan in a mural made from 800 sticky notes in the window of the Behavioral Sciences Building. read more
Photos by William A. Cotton/CSU Photography

The “A,” Oct. 21, 2020

The “A” overlooking CSU got plenty of attention in October. After it was lighted for “Stay Homecoming,” it received a fresh coat of paint right before it was buried in snow.
The Oval, Oct. 26, 2020

Classes were canceled after more than a foot of snow blanketed Fort Collins. Be sure to check CSU’s “Guidelines for weather closures.” read more
Photos by William A. Cotton/CSU Photography

Lory Student Center, Oct. 30, 2020

A full moon rose over Colorado State University, kicking off the weekend of Halloween in which students and the university community were encouraged to keep gatherings small.
