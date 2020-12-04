CSU In Photos:
November 2020
published Dec. 4, 2020
November 2020 was a photogenic month at Colorado State University, with scores of socially distant students celebrating their upcoming graduation. The month also marked an important milestone for the university: the completion of the in-person-teaching portion of fall semester as planned. Take a look back at some of the memorable moments from November.
The Plaza, Nov. 3, 2020
On Election Day, the Plaza and Lory Student Center was a hub of activity as citizens cast their votes for local and national officials.
Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photography
U.S. Route 287, Nov. 4, 2020
Not even the COVID-19 could stop the annual Bronze Boot Run. ROTC cadets from Colorado State University and the University of Wyoming completed their annual game ball relay from Laramie, Wyoming, to Canvas Stadium. read more
Photos by John Eisele and Esmeralda Garfio/CSU Photography
Kinetics Lab, Nov. 5, 2020
Barry Braun (left), health and exercise science professor and executive director of CSU’s Human Performance Clinical Research Lab, shows Maj. Gen. Lonnie G. Hibbard (second from right) the kinetics lab. Hibbard paid a visit to CSU to get a firsthand look at the university’s pioneering study involving the Army Combat Fitness Test. read more
Photo courtesy of Matt Tillman/CSU Army ROTC
Canvas Stadium, Nov. 5, 2020
CSU brought home the prized Bronze Boot by beating rival Wyoming in an electric 34-24 game at Canvas Stadium.
Instagram post by CSU Social
Lory Student Center, Nov. 11, 2020
For Veterans Day, CSU community members participated in the National Roll Call by reading names of service members who have been killed since Sept. 11, 2001.
Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photography
CSU Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratories, Nov. 13, 2020
CSU President Joyce McConnell and Larimer County Department of Public Health Director Tom Gonzales visited CSU’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratories, which is processing an average of 1,000 COVID-19 tests from county residents and Colorado skilled nursing facilities every day. read more
Photos by William A. Cotton/CSU Photography
The Oval, Nov. 16-20, 2020
After all the challenges and uncertainties of the past year, CSU students graduating in 2020 received a very special gift before Fall Break: A week of glorious Fort Collins weather (with a bit of wind) to celebrate their accomplishments with a ceremonial Commencement Walk on the historic Oval. read more
Photos by CSU Photography
Monfort Quadrangle, Nov. 18, 2020
Progress continues on the soon-to-be Nutrien Agricultural Sciences Building, which will become a home for Colorado agriculture, student aspirations and agricultural innovation for a global impact. read more
Photo by William A. Cotton/CSU Photography
Colorado State University, Nov. 23, 2020
Fall Break marked a milestone for CSU as noted by President Joyce McConnell: “To everyone in the CSU community, I want to offer my gratitude for your hard work and resilience during these past months. Your strength of purpose has allowed us to complete the in-person-teaching portion of fall semester as planned.” read more
Instagram post by CSU Social