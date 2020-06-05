CSU In Photos:
May 2020
published June 5, 2020
May brought moments of celebration at Colorado State University, with the campus community recognizing the Class of 2020 in new and innovative ways. At the same time, CAM the Ram made a surprise visit to some of the incoming Class of 2024. Take a look back at the month of May at CSU.
Online, May 11, 2020
CSU’s Temple Grandin was at home in her kitchen reading her children’s book, “Temple Did It, and I Can, Too!” to encourage children to read.
The Oval, May 11, 2020
In the lead-up to graduation, CSU students posed for photographs on The Oval to celebrate their hard work.
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Online, May 15, 2020
President Joyce McConnell shared words of encouragement with the graduating Class of 2020. Get special virtual celebration messages to the Class of 2020 and much more at commencement.colostate.edu.
Video by CSU Social
Online, May 15, 2020
Students, faculty and staff from our School of Music, Theatre and Dance and members of the Ramily joined together to perform CSU’s alma mater for the Class of 2020.
Video by CSU Social
The Oval, May 27, 2020
What a difference a month makes. On April 24, The Oval was blanketed with snow. A month later, the sun was shining and the flowers were in full bloom.
Photos by William A. Cotton/CSU Photography
Weld County, May 27, 2020
COVID-19 might have canceled or postponed schools, sports, and other activities this spring and summer, but for 4-H youth who have spent months caring for animals as part of this long-lived program, they have continued to learn valuable leadership and agricultural business skills. read more
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Northern Colorado, May 29, 2020
More than 400 recent high school graduates in Northern Colorado got a surprise when CSU admissions staff visited their homes and provided front-yard signs with the hashtag #colostatebound. A few even met CAM the Ram. read more
Photos by Joe Mendoza/CSU Photography
Department of Biomedical Sciences, May 29, 2020
Dr. Izabela Ragan, a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Biomedical Sciences, said the research team she is on has shown that a relatively simple process can kill the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 in whole blood and plasma products. read more
Photo by Ron Bend/CSU Photography