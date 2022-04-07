Indianapolis, March 17, 2022

For the first time since 2013, the CSU men’s basketball team was back in the NCAA Tournament. The Rams lost 75-63 to Michigan in the first game of the tournament’s first round. However, there was plenty to celebrate after an unprecedented season for the Rams. “I think when the dust settles for these guys, and they don’t want to hear it right now, but it’s been an incredible season,” head coach Niko Medved said after the game. see more

Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography