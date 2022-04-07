CSU In Photos:
March 2022
published April 7, 2022
March 2022 marked some historic moments for Colorado State University. President Joyce McConnell laid out the Courageous Strategic Transformation plan at a kickoff event at the beginning of the month. The CSU men’s basketball team also appeared in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in nearly a decade. The month also included a special visit from a famous alumna for International Women’s Day. Scroll down to take a look back at a memorable month at CSU.
Lory Student Center Theatre, March 1, 2022
Empathy. Inclusive excellence. Budget reform. Sustainability. Student access and success. These were some of the themes that emerged as President Joyce McConnell laid out the Courageous Strategic Transformation plan. After presenting the new strategic plan to nearly 200 people attending in person and another 500 online, McConnell sat down with Vice President for Strategy Jenelle Beavers for a discussion moderated by College of Liberal Arts Dean Ben Withers. read more
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Lory Student Center Theatre, March 5, 2022
The TEDxCSU conference was back. The all-day event featured multiple speaker sessions and between those, opportunities to check out innovative exhibitions and engage with speakers.
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Canvas Stadium, March 8, 2022
For International Women’s Day, CSU welcomed home alumna Amy Van Dyken-Rouen, who earned a combined six Olympic gold medals in the 1996 and 2000 Olympic Games. She shared her story of perseverance throughout a lifetime of challenges highlighted by reaching the pinnacle of sporting achievement. read more
Photos by Joe Mendoza/CSU Photography
Colorado State University, March 9, 2022
Weather in March can be unpredictable, and the beginning of the month was no exception with snow blanketing the campus after several mild days.
Photo by CSU Photography
Indianapolis, March 17, 2022
For the first time since 2013, the CSU men’s basketball team was back in the NCAA Tournament. The Rams lost 75-63 to Michigan in the first game of the tournament’s first round. However, there was plenty to celebrate after an unprecedented season for the Rams. “I think when the dust settles for these guys, and they don’t want to hear it right now, but it’s been an incredible season,” head coach Niko Medved said after the game. see more
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Lory Student Center, March 25, 2022
CSU hosted the Multicultural Undergraduate Research Art and Leadership Symposium (MURALS), a research symposium that reaches out to students of color in various disciplines to expose them to a variety of research opportunities. Mentoring, presenting scholarly work, networking and learning about multicultural leadership are four main aspects of the program.
Photo by CSU Photography
University Center for the Arts, March 30, 2022
The Ralph Opera Program at CSU’s University Center for the Arts presented Così fan tutte — Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s rollicking farce of naive young love tested by a jaded bachelor, a scheming servant and lovers in disguise. The show was directed by Tiffany Blake and conducted by Wes Kenney.
Photo by CSU Photography
Lory Student Center Theatre, March 31, 2022
The CSU community gathered for the seventh annual ACT Human Rights Film Festival, which brings recent human rights cinema to Northern Colorado.
Photos by CSU Photography