March 2020

published April 4, 2020

March was unprecedented at Colorado State University. With the COVID-19 pandemic looming, CSU leadership was quick to respond through research, teaching and outreach — moving classes and operations online as well as combating the virus head on. Take a look back at the month through photos, video and social media.

U.S. Senator Michael Bennet tours training mock lab at CSU

Infectious Disease Research Center, March 4, 2020

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet toured CSU’s Infectious Disease Research Center with Ray Goodrich, executive director of the Infectious Disease Research Center; and Alan Rudolph, CSU vice president for research, to learn more about CSU’s approach to researching a vaccine for the novel coronavirus. read more
Photo by CSU Photography

Temple Grandin

Lory Student Center, March 7, 2020

Temple Grandin spoke at TEDxCSU 2020 on educating students with different kinds of minds. This year’s event featured nine speakers who shared “Ideas Worth Spreading.”
Photo by Esmeralda Garfio, CSU Photography

Administration Building, March 19, 2020

In a video address to the campus community, CSU President Joyce McConnell announced that the University will move all operations to online and virtual services starting on March 23.
Video by CSU Social

The Oval, March 19, 2020

The first day of spring was quiet and true to Colorado weather with snow in the forecast.
Photo by CSU Social

Undergraduate student and lab technician Labon Hillberry, left, and lab dirRapid Prototyping Lab.

Powerhouse Energy Campus, March 20, 2020

CSU engineers and infectious disease researchers were working on a low-cost sprayable disinfectant that kills SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes COVID-19 – and that can be brought to market quickly, thanks to a partnership with Fort Collins design firm Czero. read more
Photo by John Eisele, CSU Photography

Poudre Valley Hospital, March 22, 2020

Dr. Tim Hackett, director of the James L. Voss Veterinary Teaching Hospital, delivered a ventilator to Poudre Valley Hospital to help in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic. 
Tweet by CSU Social

Online, March 24, 2020

As CSU faculty prepared for online classes, many sent words of encouragement to their students. read more
Video by CSU Social

Karen Dobos hand sanitizer
Danara Flores, a research associate at the Regional Biocontainment Lab, uses lab alcohol, glycol and hydrogen peroxide to make hand sanitizer for campus use. March 23, 2020
Jackson Watkins, a graduate student in Microbiology Immunology and Pathology uses lab alcohol, glycol and hydrogen peroxide to make hand sanitizer for campus use. March 23, 2020

Infectious Disease Research Center, March 24, 2020

CSU leadership, faculty and students came together to start producing hand sanitizer for the campus community. The initiative has expanded to include help from two local businesses — Gilded Goat Brewing Co. and CopperMuse Distillery. read more
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography

Online, March 25, 2020

Dogs, cats, rabbits — oh my! Who says learning and teaching from home is lonely? 
Tweet by CSU Social

Construction on Meridian Avenue

Colorado State University, March 27, 2020

Construction on the CSU campus is proceeding, and some projects have actually been pushed ahead of schedule. read more
Photo by CSU Photography

Colorado State University, March 31, 2020

CSU researchers have more than 25 projects and more than 100 investigators and staff engaged in the worldwide battle against COVID-19. Allison Vilander was working on a vaccine to target an Achilles’ heel of the coronavirus on the last day of March. read more
Photos by John Eisele CSU Photography

