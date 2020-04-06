CSU In Photos:
March 2020
published April 4, 2020
March was unprecedented at Colorado State University. With the COVID-19 pandemic looming, CSU leadership was quick to respond through research, teaching and outreach — moving classes and operations online as well as combating the virus head on. Take a look back at the month through photos, video and social media.
Infectious Disease Research Center, March 4, 2020
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet toured CSU’s Infectious Disease Research Center with Ray Goodrich, executive director of the Infectious Disease Research Center; and Alan Rudolph, CSU vice president for research, to learn more about CSU’s approach to researching a vaccine for the novel coronavirus. read more
Photo by CSU Photography
Lory Student Center, March 7, 2020
Temple Grandin spoke at TEDxCSU 2020 on educating students with different kinds of minds. This year’s event featured nine speakers who shared “Ideas Worth Spreading.”
Photo by Esmeralda Garfio, CSU Photography
Administration Building, March 19, 2020
In a video address to the campus community, CSU President Joyce McConnell announced that the University will move all operations to online and virtual services starting on March 23.
Video by CSU Social
View this post on Instagram
Today is the first day of spring and like true Colorado weather, snow is in the forecast. Campus isn’t the same without you, Ramily. While these are uncertain times, we will get through them together, as families do. Go for a walk, call a friend or family member and practice safe social distancing 💚
The Oval, March 19, 2020
The first day of spring was quiet and true to Colorado weather with snow in the forecast.
Photo by CSU Social
Powerhouse Energy Campus, March 20, 2020
CSU engineers and infectious disease researchers were working on a low-cost sprayable disinfectant that kills SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes COVID-19 – and that can be brought to market quickly, thanks to a partnership with Fort Collins design firm Czero. read more
Photo by John Eisele, CSU Photography
We're all in this together.— CSUVetMed&BioScience (@CSUVetMedBioSci) March 22, 2020
Dr. Tim Hackett delivered our MaQuet Servo-i Ventilator to Poudre Valley Hospital in hopes that it might help save a life.#COVID19 #Coronavirus #VeterinaryMedicine pic.twitter.com/eMKkeqM7A1
Poudre Valley Hospital, March 22, 2020
Dr. Tim Hackett, director of the James L. Voss Veterinary Teaching Hospital, delivered a ventilator to Poudre Valley Hospital to help in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.
Tweet by CSU Social
Online, March 24, 2020
As CSU faculty prepared for online classes, many sent words of encouragement to their students. read more
Video by CSU Social
Infectious Disease Research Center, March 24, 2020
CSU leadership, faculty and students came together to start producing hand sanitizer for the campus community. The initiative has expanded to include help from two local businesses — Gilded Goat Brewing Co. and CopperMuse Distillery. read more
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography
We asked Rams to show us how they're learning from home 🐶 🐱 🐰— Colorado State Univ (@ColoradoStateU) March 25, 2020
What does working or learning from home look like for YOU? pic.twitter.com/fozWEF5fLy
Online, March 25, 2020
Dogs, cats, rabbits — oh my! Who says learning and teaching from home is lonely?
Tweet by CSU Social
Colorado State University, March 27, 2020
Construction on the CSU campus is proceeding, and some projects have actually been pushed ahead of schedule. read more
Photo by CSU Photography
Colorado State University, March 31, 2020
CSU researchers have more than 25 projects and more than 100 investigators and staff engaged in the worldwide battle against COVID-19. Allison Vilander was working on a vaccine to target an Achilles’ heel of the coronavirus on the last day of March. read more
Photos by John Eisele CSU Photography