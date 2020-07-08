CSU In Photos:
June 2020
published July 8, 2020
Like the rest of the country, activism was front and center at Colorado State University. Early in the month, scores of community members peacefully marched on campus and in Fort Collins to condemn injustice and racism. The Pride Resource Center celebrated Pride Month by providing resources for activism. And near the end of the month, the community gathered to celebrate Juneteeth. Take a look back at the month of June at CSU.
Fort Collins, June 2, 2020
A week after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, more than 1,000 Colorado State University and Fort Collins community members peacefully marched to condemn injustice and racism, and promote unity and solidarity. The Black Lives Matter and Racial Unity March started on the CSU Oval, and participants walked to Fort Collins City Hall. read more
Photos by William A. Cotton/CSU Photography
Estes Park, June 3, 2020
Estes Park Mayor Wendy Koenig is the greatest female middle-distance runner in CSU history, having run the 800 meters at the 1972 and 1976 Olympic Games. She sat down with SOURCE to share her story; and during her photoshoot, a few elk crashed the party. read more
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Amy Van Dyken Way, June 10, 2020
Road construction has continued throughout the summer at CSU. Stay up to date on the latest road closures and parking information on the Construction and Parking News page on SOURCE. read more
Photo by William A. Cotton/CSU Photography
CSU Lagoon, June 11, 2020
Work on the Lagoon is complete, with a more naturalistic appearance featuring a gravel trail, native grasses and border seating along the edge, and a new pump system that better circulates and cleans the water. This is one of several summertime construction projects that benefitted from the lull in campus activity. read more
Photo by William A. Cotton/CSU Photography
View this post on Instagram
CSU celebrates #PrideMonth with a deep awareness of its origins and history. Read about the history rooted in rebellions against police brutality and systemic racism led by two transgender women of color, and how CSU’s Pride Resource Center is providing resources to promote activism and change. Read more in our bio link. @csupriderc 🖤🤎❤️🧡💛💚💙💜
The Oval, June 11, 2020
A Pride Flag present on the Oval in celebration of Pride Month. For the month, the Pride Resource Center used social media and email to stimulate meaningful reflection, conversations and actions involving equality across the spectrum, especially involving race. read more
Instagram post by CSU Social
Gardens on Spring Creek, June 12, 2020
The flowers were in full bloom at the City of Fort Collins’ Gardens on Spring Creek, an 18-acre community botanic garden.
Photos by William A. Cotton/CSU Photography
The Oval, June 19, 2020
Fort Collins and campus community members gathered on the Oval in recognition of Juneteeth, the first nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of Black slavery in the United States. Participants chalked messages and left memorial flowers on the Oval, with the names of victims of police brutality. read more
Photos by William A. Cotton/CSU Photography