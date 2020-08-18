CSU In Photos:
Summer 2020

published Aug. 18, 2020

Summer 2020 was an unprecedented time at Colorado State University. But amidst the backdrop of COVID-19, students, faculty and staff carried on taking health safety measures to protect themselves and others. Take a look back at the summer of 2020 at Colorado State University.

CSU Admissions yard signs
CSU Admissions yard signs

Northern Colorado, May 29, 2020

More than 400 recent high school graduates in Northern Colorado got a surprise when CSU admissions staff visited their homes and provided front-yard signs with the hashtag #colostatebound. A few even met CAM the Ram. read more
Photos by Joe Mendoza/CSU Photography

Crowd with George Floyd sign
Marchers with signs
Marchers on Howes Street
Organizers address crowd on Oval

Fort Collins, June 2, 2020

A week after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, more than 1,000 Colorado State University and Fort Collins community members peacefully marched to condemn injustice and racism, and promote unity and solidarity. The Black Lives Matter and Racial Unity March started on the CSU Oval, and participants walked to Fort Collins City Hall. read more
Photos by William A. Cotton/CSU Photography

CSU Lagoon, June 11, 2020

Work on the Lagoon is complete, with a more naturalistic appearance featuring a gravel trail, native grasses and border seating along the edge, and a new pump system that better circulates and cleans the water. This is one of several summertime construction projects that benefitted from the lull in campus activity. read more
Photo by William A. Cotton/CSU Photography

The Oval, June 11, 2020

A Pride Flag flies on the Oval in celebration of Pride Month. For the month, the Pride Resource Center used social media and email to stimulate meaningful reflection, conversations and actions involving equality across the spectrum, especially involving race. read more
Instagram post by CSU Social

The Oval, June 19, 2020

Fort Collins and campus community members gathered on the Oval in recognition of Juneteeth, the first nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of Black slavery in the United States. Participants chalked messages and left memorial flowers on the Oval, with the names of victims of police brutality. read more
Photos by William A. Cotton/CSU Photography

View this post on Instagram

Old Town, Fort Collins 📍 . . 📸: @jmansdrone

A post shared by Colorado State University (@coloradostateuniversity) on

Old Town, July 2, 2020

An aerial view of Old Town Fort Collins in the midst of the summer.
Instagram post by CSU Social

Fort Collins, July 2, 2020

CSU senior engineering students worked to complete the custom-designed and -built swing for Dylan Bush, a Fort Collins man with autism. read more
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography

Veterinary Teaching Hospital July 8, 2020

Penguins Benny and Sally visited the Veterinary Teaching Hospital for cataract surgery in June. In this post updating Benny and Sally’s status, the doctors and staff reported the penguins are recovering well.
Instagram post by CSU Social

Classroom with distanced desks
Students entering

Clark Building, July 15, 2020

Mike Mansfield, a CSU history instructor, led one of three classes where the new health and safety protocols were being demonstrated in preparation for the start of the semester. Students who attended his course on African American history in person in the Clark Building on July 15 said that while the changes will take some getting used to, it’s good to be back on campus. read more
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography

Poudre Canyon, July 19, 2020

Photographers John Eisele and Bill Cotton and videographer Ron Bend took a road trip up Poudre Canyon to capture images of Comet NEOWISE making its closest approach to Earth in 6,000 years. read more
Video by Ron Bend/CSU Videography

05062_00276
05062_00266
05062_00300

Claim Building site, July 31, 2020

Over the summer, archaeology students helped to solve a long-buried CSU history mystery. They uncovered the first building on campus that had been lost – the Claim Building, which had one job: to secure Fort Collins as the site of Colorado’s land-grant college once the territory became a state in 1876. Students also received a special visit from President Joyce McConnell. read more
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography

School is cool 2020

Johnson Hall, Aug. 5, 2020

Volunteers participate in the School is Cool, the annual CSU program that provides backpacks filled with school supplies to Poudre School District students. This year, volunteers stuffed 2,800 backpacks. read more
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography

