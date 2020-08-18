CSU In Photos:
Summer 2020
published Aug. 18, 2020
Summer 2020 was an unprecedented time at Colorado State University. But amidst the backdrop of COVID-19, students, faculty and staff carried on taking health safety measures to protect themselves and others. Take a look back at the summer of 2020 at Colorado State University.
Northern Colorado, May 29, 2020
More than 400 recent high school graduates in Northern Colorado got a surprise when CSU admissions staff visited their homes and provided front-yard signs with the hashtag #colostatebound. A few even met CAM the Ram. read more
Photos by Joe Mendoza/CSU Photography
Fort Collins, June 2, 2020
A week after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, more than 1,000 Colorado State University and Fort Collins community members peacefully marched to condemn injustice and racism, and promote unity and solidarity. The Black Lives Matter and Racial Unity March started on the CSU Oval, and participants walked to Fort Collins City Hall. read more
Photos by William A. Cotton/CSU Photography
CSU Lagoon, June 11, 2020
Work on the Lagoon is complete, with a more naturalistic appearance featuring a gravel trail, native grasses and border seating along the edge, and a new pump system that better circulates and cleans the water. This is one of several summertime construction projects that benefitted from the lull in campus activity. read more
Photo by William A. Cotton/CSU Photography
CSU celebrates #PrideMonth with a deep awareness of its origins and history. Read about the history rooted in rebellions against police brutality and systemic racism led by two transgender women of color, and how CSU’s Pride Resource Center is providing resources to promote activism and change. Read more in our bio link. @csupriderc 🖤🤎❤️🧡💛💚💙💜
The Oval, June 11, 2020
A Pride Flag flies on the Oval in celebration of Pride Month. For the month, the Pride Resource Center used social media and email to stimulate meaningful reflection, conversations and actions involving equality across the spectrum, especially involving race. read more
The Oval, June 19, 2020
Fort Collins and campus community members gathered on the Oval in recognition of Juneteeth, the first nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of Black slavery in the United States. Participants chalked messages and left memorial flowers on the Oval, with the names of victims of police brutality. read more
Photos by William A. Cotton/CSU Photography
Old Town, July 2, 2020
An aerial view of Old Town Fort Collins in the midst of the summer.
Fort Collins, July 2, 2020
CSU senior engineering students worked to complete the custom-designed and -built swing for Dylan Bush, a Fort Collins man with autism. read more
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Veterinary Teaching Hospital July 8, 2020
Penguins Benny and Sally visited the Veterinary Teaching Hospital for cataract surgery in June. In this post updating Benny and Sally’s status, the doctors and staff reported the penguins are recovering well.
Clark Building, July 15, 2020
Mike Mansfield, a CSU history instructor, led one of three classes where the new health and safety protocols were being demonstrated in preparation for the start of the semester. Students who attended his course on African American history in person in the Clark Building on July 15 said that while the changes will take some getting used to, it’s good to be back on campus. read more
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Poudre Canyon, July 19, 2020
Photographers John Eisele and Bill Cotton and videographer Ron Bend took a road trip up Poudre Canyon to capture images of Comet NEOWISE making its closest approach to Earth in 6,000 years. read more
Video by Ron Bend/CSU Videography
Claim Building site, July 31, 2020
Over the summer, archaeology students helped to solve a long-buried CSU history mystery. They uncovered the first building on campus that had been lost – the Claim Building, which had one job: to secure Fort Collins as the site of Colorado’s land-grant college once the territory became a state in 1876. Students also received a special visit from President Joyce McConnell. read more
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Johnson Hall, Aug. 5, 2020
Volunteers participate in the School is Cool, the annual CSU program that provides backpacks filled with school supplies to Poudre School District students. This year, volunteers stuffed 2,800 backpacks. read more
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography