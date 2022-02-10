Fort Collins, Jan. 17, 2022

About 1,500 members of the CSU and Fort Collins community gathered to remember and recommit to the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the annual MLK Day march and celebration. They also heard from keynote speaker Carlotta Walls LaNier, the youngest member of the “Little Rock Nine,” whom Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus prevented from enrolling in racially segregated Little Rock Central High School in 1957 until an intervention by President Dwight Eisenhower. read more

Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photography