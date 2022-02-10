CSU In Photos:
January 2022
published Feb. 10, 2022
January 2022 marked a new era at Colorado State University with the opening of the CSU Spur campus at the National Western Center in Denver. The month also featured the return of the annual Martin Luther King Day march and celebration as well as the opening of the new Rams Against Hunger Pantry.
CSU Spur, Jan. 7, 2022
CSU cut the ribbon on Vida, a building focused on animal and human health, which opened to the public as part of the Colorado State University System’s new K-12 learning campus on the grounds of the new National Western Center. The new building is made for visitors, field trips, and community to get a glimpse inside research, science, and careers. read more
Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photography
National Western Center, Jan. 15, 2022
CSU Day at the National Western Stock Show was back in action, punctuated by the grand opening of CSU Spur’s Vida building. read more
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Fort Collins, Jan. 17, 2022
About 1,500 members of the CSU and Fort Collins community gathered to remember and recommit to the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the annual MLK Day march and celebration. They also heard from keynote speaker Carlotta Walls LaNier, the youngest member of the “Little Rock Nine,” whom Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus prevented from enrolling in racially segregated Little Rock Central High School in 1957 until an intervention by President Dwight Eisenhower. read more
Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Christman Airfield, Jan. 23, 2022
Bert Christman died 80 years ago, but his memory lives on at an airfield tucked beneath the foothills just west of Colorado State University. Dozens of people braved muddy and icy conditions at Christman Airfield that Sunday afternoon to remember the World War II aviator who was killed in the line of duty on Jan. 23, 1942. read more
Photos by John Eisele and Ron Bend/CSU Photography
Moby Arena, Jan. 25, 2021
Moby arena was electric in January as the CSU men’s basketball team won eight of nine games, including a 77-66 win over Nevada.
Instagram post by CSU Athletics
Moby Arena, Jan. 27, 2021
The CSU women’s basketball team wore the gold Becky Hammon era jerseys against Nevada, winning 66-55. In January, Hammon, a CSU and WNBA legend, was named the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces.
Instagram post by CSU Athletics
Lory Student Center Plaza, Jan. 28, 2022
CSU students took to the ice as the spring semester got underway.
Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Rams Against Hunger Pantry, Jan. 29, 2022
CSU celebrated the opening of its new food pantry to help support students, faculty and staff experiencing food insecurity. CSU President Joyce McConnell and Vice President for Student Affairs Blanche Hughes were among the speakers at the Rams Against Hunger Pantry opening ceremony on Jan. 29. read more
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography