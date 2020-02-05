Nutrien Agricultural Sciences Building, Jan. 17, 2020

The CSU community got a look at a rendering of the Nutrien Agricultural Sciences Building, formerly known as the Shepardson Building, which is undergoing major renovations. Nutrien is providing CSU’s College of Agricultural Sciences $1 million each year over the next 10 years as part of a strategic partnership to feeding the world in the most sustainable, inclusive and innovative way. read more

Photo by CSU Athletics