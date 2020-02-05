CSU In Photos:
January 2020
published Feb. 5, 2020
Major partnerships, winter break and a buzzer-beating shot highlighted January 2020 at Colorado State University. The start to the new decade included the annual Martin Luther King Day Jr. march and celebration as well as CSU Day at the National Western Stock Show.
Moby Arena, Jan. 1, 2020
The new year got off to a strong start as the CSU women’s basketball team defeated Nevada Wolf Pack 75-70. read more
Photo by CSU Athletics
Nutrien Agricultural Sciences Building, Jan. 17, 2020
The CSU community got a look at a rendering of the Nutrien Agricultural Sciences Building, formerly known as the Shepardson Building, which is undergoing major renovations. Nutrien is providing CSU’s College of Agricultural Sciences $1 million each year over the next 10 years as part of a strategic partnership to feeding the world in the most sustainable, inclusive and innovative way. read more
Photo by CSU Athletics
Administration Building, Jan. 17, 2020
All was quiet on the CSU campus as President Joyce McConnell gave students a glimpse of what she was up to during winter break in this fun video.
Video by CSU Social
Old Town Square, Jan. 20, 2020
Hundreds of CSU and Fort Collins community members took part in the annual march and celebration honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The 1.2-mile march on Jan. 20 began in Old Town Square and ended with a celebration in the Lory Student Center with a keynote by Ryan E. Ross, president and CEO of the Urban Leadership Foundation of Colorado. read more
Photos by William A. Cotton/CSU Photography
Lory Student Center, Jan. 21, 2020
Students returned to campus from winter break and were greeted by President Joyce McConnell who served coffee in the Lory Student Center.
Video by CSU Social
National Western Complex, Jan. 18, 2020
The CSU community sported their boots, hats and Ram pride as they took part in the annual CSU Day at the National Western Stock Show. The NWSS, which ran from Jan. 11-26, features one of the largest indoor rodeos in the world.
Photos by CSU Photography
Foothills Campus, Jan. 28, 2020
CSU and Zoetis, the world’s leading animal health company, cut the ribbon on the new Zoetis Incubator Research Lab, which will explore the livestock immune system and target new immunotherapies, paving the way for new alternatives to antibiotics for treating illnesses in food-producing animals. read more
Photo by CSU Photography
Moby Arena, Jan. 29, 2020
The CSU men’s basketball team stunned Nevada as CSU freshman Isaiah Stevens hit a game-winning shot at the buzzer, with CSU winning 92-91.
Photos by CSU Athletics